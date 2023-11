DUNBAR, W.Va. — Kanawha County emergency dispatchers said a school bus caught on fire Thursday evening.

The fire broke out near the 3900 block of Dunbar Avenue at about 4:30 p.m.

At least 17 students and two adults were able to safely evacuate the bus. A second bus came by and was able to take the students home.

Dunbar police and fire crews responded along with Kanawha County Ambulance.

No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.