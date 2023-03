LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. — The Lincoln County Board of Education unanimously approved the resignation put in by Superintendent Jeff Kelley, who will now move into an officer position with the West Virginia Department of Education.

The board met Tuesday night and wrapped up their meeting with granting Kelley’s resignation.

Kelley was Superintendent of Lincoln County Schools since May of 2020. He was previously a principal at St. Albans High School in Kanawha County.