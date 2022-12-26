SC mayor says city taking aggressive approach to dilapidated buildings

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Frank Mullens, like his counterparts in nearly every city in West Virginia, has a constant issue with abandoned property which sullies a neighborhood.

Absentee ownership of an old home which has fallen into disrepair can be among the most frustrating issues a city leader must face.

Mullens said his city has taken an aggressive approach to it and property which isn’t’ properly maintained gets the city’s attention quickly.

“We have a property board that meets every month with members of council and the community. The do these property inspections daily, in fact I have one guy that’s all he does. They’ll inspect everything from high grass to a dilapidated building,” said Mullens in a recent appearance on 580-Live.

Those who have unmaintained property are quickly on the city’s radar, but moving on them is an entirely different scenario.

“It’s a challenge because they have rights as well. It’s a challenge sometimes and takes a little bit longer than I would like, but at the end of the day I think we take it pretty aggressively,” he said.

The city also has a landbank to hold properties after a dilapidated building is raised. Mullens said the city works to make sure any private property is returned to the private sector in some way after a building comes down.

“All we can do is push forward, we really want to get those nuisances out of the neighborhoods,” he said.