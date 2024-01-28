Saturday evening shooting in Charleston leaves a victim in critical condition, two suspects arrested

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Saturday evening shooting in Charleston left a victim in critical condition and the two suspects involved behind bars.

The Charleston Police Department responded to the shooting Saturday at approximately 6:15 p.m. at an apartment on Stuart Street. When officers arrived, they found Dewayne Prieto, 52, of Charleston lying on the living room floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon further investigation, they learned that Harry Nguyen, 27, of Charleston had shown up at Prieto’s apartment, knocking on the front door several times before Prieto went to the door to see who was knocking.

Nguyen then started firing several rounds at the door, striking the victim while he was standing inside the doorway, behind the front door.

Nguyen proceeded to flee the scene on foot to a nearby residence. Prieto was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

After reviewing all evidence, investigators charged Nguyen with Malicious Wounding and Kevin Reeves, 43, of Charleston with Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Both are currently in South-Central Regional Jail.