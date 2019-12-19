Salvation Army donations on pace for record low

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Unless there are significant donations made in the next week, the Salvation Army in the Charleston will fall well below its average and goals for their traditional holiday fundraising.

Maj. Brooks Gilliam, the Salvation Army Charleston area commander, told 580-WCHS that the organization is on pace for a record low in donations for the traditional red kettle drive, nearly $77,000 off the pace from 2018.

“At this point, we are on track for it to be the record lowest,” Gilliam said.

“I am thinking we are going to close $50,000 short of our goal.”

Gilliam said their goal has changed several times through the drive based on the numbers coming in. The Salvation Army sits at $133,000 in donations as of Thursday morning.

The goal for the 2019 season, which lasts between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, started at $250,000 with the last five years averaging between $210,000 and $220,000 per year. The bar was then lowered for a goal of $200,000 for the 2019 donation season but even that looks to be way off the mark.

Gilliam said his organization has been digging into the trends of donations coming in compared to the last few years. He said there are multiple factors, starting with a late Thanksgiving date.

“We’ve had a very wet December so far,” he told 580-WCHS. “You also have three KMart sites that are no longer here that we had last year. We had some restrictions on a few other sites that limited the amount of time that we could be in front of those storefronts.”

“When you put it all together, you can see why we are behind.”

The official totals will come in on Christmas Eve when the red kettles go down. Gilliam said they still expect the same push as in the past but the totals will not be there.”

“I think when we are out, folks are supporting us. I think they are supporting us at a better rate than better years. It’s just the other areas that are limiting us,” he said.

For ways to donate, visit their website at salvationarmycharlestonwv.org or write a check or visit their 301 Tennessee Ave. location.