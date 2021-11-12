Salvation Army begins annual Red Kettle Drive

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s a sure sign the Christmas holiday is upon us. Friday marked the kickoff for the Salvation Arm’s 2021 Red Kettle campaign.

“This is our busiest time of the year and our most prolific time of fundraising and programming. We are raising funds not just for our Christmas families, but to help support programs throughout the year,” said Major Joe May of the Charleston Salvation Army headquarters.

The Charleston operation services a seven county region including Kanawha, Putnam, Clay, Boone, Logan, Mingo, and Lincoln counties.

“The funds raised through our kettles go to help the people here in central West Virginia,” he explained.

They kettles are set up with permission outside of 30 different businesses in the Kanawha Valley. They can take donations in a variety of ways. Bills and change are the easiest, but there is now also a way to pay using Pay Pal, Apple Pay, or other electronic donations by using a smartphone and QRL codes at the kettle.

In addition to donations, the organization could use volunteer assistance. Currently they pay about 10 bell ringers, but are hoping civic and church groups might be willing to donate some time to help with the fundraising

“We’ve got openings for 30 locations in the area. If people have a Sunday School Class, a civic groups, or a club of any kind, if they’d like to Adopt a Day and ring for about 8 hours, they we’ll find a place for them,” said May.