Sale of Kanawha County chemical plant saves 57 jobs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Eastern Kanawha County residents received welcoming news on Thursday with the announcement of the sale of the Chemours plant in Belle.

The Kanawha County Commission announced at the start of its meeting Chemours signed a letter of commitment with Belle Chemical Company to sell its methylamines and methylamide production site, saving nearly 60 jobs set to be cut.

Chemours announced its September it would shut down the former DuPont property where 207 people work, citing an increased cost to import raw materials.

The announced sale, according to the commission, will prevent 57 jobs from being eliminated.

“Those 57 jobs are going to be saved just in time for Christmas,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said.

“This is a part of the state that has really been hurt with the decline in coal,” he added. “This was something those families and communities really depended upon, so the sale of that business and saving those jobs and protecting those families is a really big deal throughout the county and throughout the state.”

Belle Chemical is an affiliate of Cornerstone Chemical Company, which is based in Metairie, Louisiana.