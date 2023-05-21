Salango seriously considering 2024 gubernatorial run

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango says he’s “seriously considering” another run for governor.

Salango, who won the Democratic Party nomination in 2020 and then lost to Gov. Jim Justice in the general election, said during a recent “Talkline” appearance that he may run again.

“I’m seriously considering it. There are a lot of factors that weigh into the decision but I’m definitely considering it,” Salango said.

He said he would have to have support from his family.

The Charleston trial lawyer spent a lot of his own money in 2020. About half of the $2 million spent came in a contested Democratic primary when Salango was trying to increase his name recognition statewide.

Salango, who describes himself as a moderate Democrat, said he’d be starting from a better spot next year.

“I think that this would be different because I already have some built-in statewide name recognition,” he said. “Fundraising for Democrats is challenging, hopefully I would be able to fund a little bit myself and we’ll see what happens.”

Salango said there are three or four main factors that he’s looking at.

“I think what we’re really going to watch is who is running for president? Who is actually going to be in that GOP gubernatorial race? When the dust finally settles are some of those candidates going to bow out? And can you have another situation like you had in 1996?”

West Virginia was a blue state in 1996. The gubernatorial race included a heated Democratic primary with current U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and eventual nominee Charlotte Pritt which helped Republican nominee Cecil Underwood win the governor’s office in the general election.

“Certainly that could repeat itself here,” Salango said.

Also what Manchin decides to do in 2024 will impact his decision, Salango said.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams is also considering a run for the Democratic nomination. Salango said Williams has done a great job in Huntington and would be a great governor. He said he wouldn’t run against him in the primary.

“We’ll certainly reach an agreement before there’s any announcement. I don’t want to run against Steve Williams. He’s a great guy. It would probably be the most boring Democratic primary ever because I won’t say a negative word about him,” Salango said.

Justice won the 2020 General Election with 64 percent of the vote, compared with just 30 percent for Salango. Salango said on “Talkline” last week that it was a tough race.

“I knew that I had an uphill battle. I was taking on the richest man in West Virginia and he was an incumbent. Although his numbers, his positives, were upside down when he started, once covid hit he really kicked it into gear and he ended up being one of the most popular governors in America when the general (election) rolled around. It was a very difficult task in 2020 but I think it could be different this time around,” Salango said.

The filing period for the 2024 Primary Election begins in January.