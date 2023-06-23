Salango says Carper will address emails sent to county worker hours after park incident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A fellow Kanawha County Commissioner said he won’t make any comments on an email report involving Commission President Kent Carper until Carper is well enough to comment himself, and until a special prosecutor finishes an investigation.

In an appearance on WCHS “580 Live,” Commissioner Ben Salango said he was made aware of an email on Tuesday, May 16, that was sent by Carper to a county employee who happened to be the girlfriend of a Charleston police officer that responded to the report of Carper allegedly exposing himself at a Charleston park the previous day.

The email was reportedly sent by Carper to the woman, a county commission worker, a few hours after a woman had called police and accused Carper of exposing himself to her at the Daniel Boone Park on May 15. In the email, Carper offered the county commission worker the superintendent’s job at Big Bend Golf Course.

Salango said he found out about the email that Tuesday, right before a commission meeting, but didn’t physically see the email until the following day, Wednesday, May 17.

“Kent is going to speak to this eventually,” Salango said about his fellow commissioner.

An official job offer can’t be made without the full county commission being involved with an official order and vote, according to Salango.

“A county commissioner cannot offer a job to someone without a full vote of the commission,” said Salango. “Whatever the email is, I will tell you that it can’t be an official job offer.”

Salango said regardless of the email, the county employee in question wouldn’t be hired for the superintendent role at the golf course anyways because of a lack of experience.

Salango added that he has not spoken to Carper at all about the email or about the previous allegations.

“The reports I’ve seen, it’s certainly out of character for him. That’s not the Kent Carper I know.” Salango added.

On Thursday, Carper’s attorney Jesse Forbes said it would be premature and unfair to the public and others to address the reports of the emails before a special prosecutor finishes reviewing the case.

“We are confident that the truth regarding the health issues Commissioner Carper has suffered and the details of what occurred on May 15, 2023, will be demonstrated as this matter is reviewed by the Special Prosecutor,” Forbes said.

David Wandling from Logan County was selected as a special prosecutor to investigate the allegations involving Carper.

Salango ran Thursday evening’s commission meeting, saying Carper actually wanted to attend but his doctor wouldn’t allow it. He wished Carper a speedy recovery and hopes to get him back on the commission as soon as possible.

“I’m excited for him to get back,” Salango said about Carper. “His experience is invaluable.”

Carper’s family has acknowledged the allegations, calling the situation with his health “a misunderstanding.”