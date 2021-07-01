Salango reacts to PSC decision on Appalachian Power request

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said the state Public Service Commission tried to please both sides in a decision issued this week granting Appalachian Power Company’s request for a new surcharge to cover infrastructure investment costs.

“Initially this is favoring Appalachian Power but I think the PSC really kind of split it in the middle. They tried to appease Appalachian Power and appease us at the same time,” Salango said during a Thursday appearance on MetroNews “Talkline.”

The PSC approved the surcharge that’s expected to bring in about $44.2 million. The average customer’s bill will increase by approximately 6%.

The initial filing sought an increase of $49.8 million, which represented recovery of costs associated with infrastructure investments made over a nearly three-year period since the companies’ last base rate case filing in 2018.

The PSC order, which was issued on Wednesday, puts a moratorium on any base rate increase for Appalachian Power until June 30, 2024.

PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said the PSC reached a balanced decision.

“With this Order, the Commission is underscoring the need for utility companies to invest in their infrastructure while we stabilize rates and avoid frequent large base rate increases,” Lane said.

Salango said the Kanawha County Commission considers it a partial victory.

“We’re happy we were able to get that. Thankfully we stood up and took the power company on.”

Salango said he had hoped other county commissions and municipalities would have joined them in the opposition.

Appalachian Power has maintained allowing a surcharge in between rate cases will create smaller increase requests when rate cases are filed.

“That’s really what this is all about, making any of the recovery of those costs we’ve historically made to keep our system up to speed are looked at annually and it would be a smaller case than if it’s allowed to build up over three, four, or five years,” company spokesman Phil Moye told MetroNews earlier this year.

Salango said smaller increases here and there are like “death by a thousand cuts.”

“Over time these things add up and over time it’s simply not affordable,” he said.

The surcharge takes effect Sept. 1.