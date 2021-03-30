Salango opposes Senate bill limiting municipal authority

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the state Legislature nears the end of this year’s regular session, Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango is urging the House of Delegates to reject a Senate measure limiting the power of local governments.

Senate Bill 303 would prevent local governments from enacting wages higher than state and federal minimum amounts or enforcing additional labor regulations.

Salango said Tuesday local governments do not need the state government directing such regulations, citing the home rule program giving local governments some autonomy as a success.

“Things have been going well both in Charleston, Kanawha County and a lot of other municipalities, and now the state wants to take as much of that away as they can,” he said on WCHS-AM’s “580 Live.”

He said legislative members are “desperately” trying to ensure the state’s power over municipalities and “score political points” for elections.

“Unfortunately, it’s not good for the citizens,” he added. “Many of the delegates and many of the senators are not on the local level outside of their district like we are. As a county commissioner, I have 186,000 constituents. I hear from all over the county. … We have a better perspective, and we don’t need them to tell us how to run the county.”

The Senate passed Senate Bill 303 on March 17. The House Judiciary Committee will consider the proposal and determine if the full chamber should receive it.