Salango, Kanawha commission unveil outdoor recreation plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has big plans to make the Upper Kanawha Valley even more of a recreational destination.

Commissioner Ben Salango unveiled an outdoor recreation plan recently, created by Civil and Environmental Consultants and a steering committee of local stakeholders with the commission.

Salango told 580-WCHS that the commission has to make sure people are taking advantage of the river and other aspects of the area.

“We have to make sure that people are using the river for recreation. You can also use it for economic development, not just for shipping cargo but use it for kayaking and boating,” he said.

Salango detailed the project and why it is worth it recently in an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

He said the plan “envisions a system of ridge-top hiking and biking trails, water trails along Paint Creek and Cabin Creek and boat access points along the Kanawha River. It also identifies potential sites for RV parks, cabins, and camping, to serve visitors and residents alike.”

Other activities gathered by Salango are horseback riding and fishing along the trails.

Over the past year, and with the support of the Benedum Foundation, the county has developed a comprehensive outdoor recreation plan for the 30-mile stretch of communities along the Kanawha River — from east of Charleston to Gauley Bridge, in Fayette County, Salango said in his op-ed.

VIEW: The UKV outdoor recreation plan

He told 580-WCHS that there is also great promise with the national park designation of the New River Gorge.

“We can work with our friends in Fayette County and make that entire area boom,” he said.

Salango said the commission and area leaders must continue to push for this and not let the plan collect dust.

“We’ve got to push it forward. We have to make sure we work with our partners including the federal government, agencies, Appalachian Regional Commission, and those folks to help us with the funding,” Salango said.