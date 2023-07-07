Salango comments on Carper’s return

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said Friday it was good to have commission president Kent Carper presiding over the commission’s meeting Thursday following open heart surgery.

“Kent being back provides a boost to the commission. His experience is invaluable,” Salango said Friday on MetroNews “Talkline.”

Carper suffered a series of medical issues the week of May 15. He underwent quadruple bypass surgery. Salango said Carper has had a pretty quick turnaround.

“He’s back after just six weeks. It’s the first time since this happened that I’ve seen him in person. He looked pretty good,” Salango said.

Carper spoke briefly about his health as the meeting began Thursday evening.

“I want to thank everyone who’s been so kind including my family,” Carper said. “The power of prayer works and I appreciate that so very much.”

“I’m feeling pretty good, I have cardio rehab which I’m going to three times a week, but I’m still restricted with some things,” Carper added after the meeting ended.

Meanwhile, a special prosecutor continues to review an allegation of lewd behavior made against Carper by a woman who was at Daniel Boone Park. The allegation that Carper exposed himself to the woman came the same week as the strokes and heart attack.

“As you know that matter is in legal proceedings,” Carper said. “The individual responsible for that has indicated he (special prosecutor) really wants to let them go through the process.”

When asked Friday on “Talkline” if he thought Carper could continue to do his job as commissioner while the investigation is ongoing, Salango said he believes he can.

“I think he can definitely carry on the responsibilities,” Salango said. “The investigation will play itself out, either it will result in charges or it won’t, we’ll know at some point.”