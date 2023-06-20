Salango: A “significant step” is being made this week on the Capital Sports Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s an important meeting this week for both the City of Charleston and Kanawha County Commission regarding the developments for the Capital Sports Center.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said the city council, the commission, and the Capital Sports Center are hoping to make a “significant step” in getting the massive downtown project moving forward towards it’s completion.

“What the mayor is asking the city council to do and what I’m asking the county commission to do is to approve the organizational structure of the complex,” Salango said.

Making up that organizational structure is a five-member board that will organize the development of the sports center and guide county and city officials through the proposed transfer of money into a special Capitol Sports Center fund. Once board members are in place and there’s an approval for money to be moved from one account to another, Salango said it’ll help the city and Kanawha County to address the physicality of the future Charleston complex.

$5 million dollars would be transferred into the special account dedicated to the center from the loss revenue account.

The entire process has taken more time than the commissioner had wanted it to, but nonetheless, Salango said a big step is being made this week.

“There are a lot of moving parts for this,” said Salango. “This is a massive project, and so we took a little time to get the organization in place.”

It’s the largest project the city and county have teamed up to work on, according to Salango.

During city and county commission meetings, officials will also hold discussions pertaining to legal matters and property acquisition. The commissioner added that the goal by the end of the week is to have the five member Development Association completed and to move further more into the engineering and architectural aspects of the project.

Both the city council, who meets Wednesday, June 21, and the Kanawha County Commission, who will meet Thursday, have resolutions for the sports center on their agendas.