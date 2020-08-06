Saint Francis accepts first coronavirus patient

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County hospital designated to handle a surge of positive coronavirus cases has accepted its first patient.

Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced Saint Francis Hospital in Charleston will be used in the event of a dramatic rise in cases.

Two floors of Saint Francis Hospital were reconfigured in April to serve up to 75 coronavirus patients.

Saint Francis Hospital is not accepting visitors. Thomas Health Systems, the facility’s parent community, has given staff iPads for the ability to have virtual patient visits.