Saint Albans begins petition for Sun Valley annexation

SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. — Sonny Anderson has lived in the Sun Valley community for 22 years. While he loves living there, he says problems have emerged in recent years.

“It’s getting people to put in time and money to keep updates, like roads and signs,” he said. “There’s still a lot of great people in the area, but people move and you have other people come in. We have a homeowner’s association. It’s $50 a year, but that doesn’t cover very much, and we don’t get everybody to pay $50 a year.”

Anderson is among the residents who have signed a petition supporting annexation by Saint Albans. The city previously tried to annex the area through a minor boundary adjustment, but dropped the effort late last year. The Kanawha County Commission said the approach did not meet state code.

Qualified voters and property owners will be allowed to sign the petition.

“I think it’s a win-win for everybody,” Anderson said. “Just good for Saint Albans to expand and get these other little areas that would help generate income for the city and help people around here.”

Mayor Scott James said he’s confident the petition will get enough signatures.

“Only time will tell,” he added.

James added he hopes the commission will approve annexation before the year ends.