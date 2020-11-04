Rutherford wins fourth term as sheriff

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford defeated a former deputy in Tuesday’s election to win a fourth term as sheriff.

Rutherford, with 58.7% of the unofficial vote, will become the longest-serving sheriff in the county.

“I’m just honored and humbled by the public having confidence in me to let me continue the job,” he told WCHS-AM.

Rutherford beat Sean Crosier, who was a captain with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office before his 2015 retirement. He also briefly served as Monroe County sheriff.

Rutherford, who has been with the department for more than 40 years, said he hopes the public understands the work of the sheriff’s department.

“Anywhere from tax collection to home confinement to legal process,” he said. “It’s a pretty big job and something I take serious.”