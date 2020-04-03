Rutherford, Hunt concerned about increase in hazardous driving

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Leading law enforcement officials in Kanawha County are reminding motorists stay-at-home doesn’t mean police are ignoring them if they choose to drive recklessly.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford and Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt held a virtual news conference Friday focusing on some hazardous driving that’s taken place in recent days including a pair of deadly crashes.

“(The stay-at-home order) is not a free pass to be out here and speeding and drunk driving and being hazardous on the roadway,” Rutherford said. “It’s going to be a lot easier to spot you and we will enforce the laws.”

Hunt agreed. He said erratic behavior on the highways will be easily spotted.

“If you are driving faster than usual or driving in a reckless matter it’s going to be more likely that are going to get caught and if you are caught you’re going to have to answer to that,” Hunt said.

Rutherford and Hunt both said they have sufficient staffing numbers at this time. Rutherford said Kanawha County Circuit Judge Charles King has signed a court order allowing him to deputize other officers if necessary. Hunt said city officers would be ready to fill in as deputies if the coronavirus impacts staffing levels.