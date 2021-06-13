Run for Your Life will take place Saturday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The CAMC Foundation will host its Run for Your Life event Saturday to raise awareness about colorectal cancer and money for screening initiatives.

The event — which includes a 5-mile run and a 2.5-mile walk — will begin at 8 a.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston, in which runners and walkers will move through the streets of Charleston before ending at the starting location.

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States among both men and women.

Josh Sword, the president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO, is serving as co-chair of the event alongside his wife Kelly. Sword understands what it is like to be diagnosed with cancer; he learned he had stage 3 colorectal cancer in March 2018.

“I had to go through chemotherapy, radiation, a number of surgeries,” he said recently on “MetroNews Talkline.”

“My body responded really well to the treatment, and if all things continue to go well, this coming August, I’ll be three years cancer-free.”

Elisabeth Payne, the event’s honorary chairwoman, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer when she was 16 years old. Doctors removed the cancerous polyp on her colon before it could spread.

“It doesn’t discriminate,” Sword said. “It doesn’t matter what your age is, what color your skin is, what gender you are.”

People can register for the event at https://give.camcfoundation.org/event/2021-camc-foundation-run-for-your-life-5-mile-run-2-5-mile-walk/e332448 for $25 before Wednesday and $30 between Wednesday and the start of the event. Registration will also be accepted Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park.

Participants can pick up their registration packets Friday at the CAMC Cancer Center at 3414 MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Social distancing and facial coverings will also be required.