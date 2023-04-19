Ruby says Breeze Airway adding more flights, and announces stargazing opportunities in the state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby announced Wednesday even more travel opportunities are making its way into the Mountain State in the forms of a successful new airline and lots of ideal stargazing spots.

The partnership between West Virginia International Yeager Airport and new airline, Breeze Airways was announced at CRW at the end of March. Originally, they began offering nonstop, twice-weekly flights to Orlando, Florida year-round.

However, during Governor Jim Justice’s Wednesday press briefing, Ruby said the airline contacted the tourism department about the influx of travelers seeking flights to Orlando and more flights have now been added as a result.

As of last night, tickets have gone on sale for two additional flights to Orlando, now making them four times a week. along with an upgrade to a bigger aircraft to better accommodate the travelers.

Ruby said both West Virginian’s and people from out-of-state have been using the flights.

“We’re seeing people coming to West Virginia , we’re also seeing West Virginias using those flights and getting out,” she said.

She encouraged people to keep booking.

“We appreciate the support of everyone whose using those, keep booking your tickets,” Ruby said.

Ruby also said the hobby of stargazing is gaining much momentum and popularity in the state, and the tourism department is using that as an advantage to market it.

She said all 55 counties throughout West Virginia offer some of the most ideal stargazing opportunities in the world, and a light map of the East Coast as well as the entire country shows just that.

“We have one of the largest and darkest sky sheds in the entire U.S but especially on the east coast, and we’re receiving a lot of recognition for the stargazing opportunities available here,” said Ruby.

Ruby said last year, the International Dark Skies Association announced three designations for Dark Sky Parks in the state with less than 200 of them worldwide. In addition, Travel and Leisure released an article saying West Virginia is one of the most underrated states for stargazing in the country.

“We are excited to be getting all of this recognition, we’re excited to see more and more people coming to the state to see the stars,” Ruby said.

Due to the recognition, the department is making stargazing more accessible, and giving people opportunities to learn about the constellations and stargazing activities, as well as giveaways for headlamps, go-pros, fanny packs and more items for stargazing on their website.