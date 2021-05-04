Rubin steps down from interim position with Charleston Area Alliance, Chamber of Commerce

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The interim president/CEO of the Charleston Area Alliance and Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce has resigned.

Steve Rubin joined the organizations last August, in which he played a role in securing Waverly Partners for a nationwide search to fill the vacancy.

Neither the Charleston Area Alliance or the Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce explained the reason behind the resignation in a joint statement released Tuesday.

“We are grateful for Steve’s contributions that helped fulfill the Charleston Area Alliance’s mission, and we appreciate his willingness to lead the organization during this time of transition,” Charleston Area Alliance board chairman Jack Rossi said.

Chamber chairwoman Tessa White also thanked Rubin for his work.

“The board thanks Steve for his service to our community as we search for a long-term CEO for the Charleston Area Alliance and Chamber, and we appreciate his dedication to creating a collaborative culture with other chambers and organizations both in the Metro Valley and across the state,” she said.