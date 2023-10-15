Rubber Duck Race plans to be bigger and better at next Regatta

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of the main attractions of Charleston’s annual Sternwheel Regatta, which brings in thousands of rubber ducks to the banks of the Kanawha River, has just announced its return to the action, this time with plans to double in size and numbers.

The United Way of Central West Virginia’s Great Rubber Duck Race is officially set to return to this coming year’s Regatta on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

The organization, which places the money raised from the race into its Community Impact Fund supporting area social service non-profits said they are building on the success of last year’s race.

The new theme for the 2024 Regatta is “Double your Ducks, Double your Luck,” an effort to increase the adoption goal from 5,000 to 10,000 rubber ducks.

Community Impact Director at UWCWV Kerri Cooper said by doubling the numbers they’re doubling their chances of helping the communities they strive to serve.

“It will quadruple our impact,” Cooper told 580 WCHS. “So, as a non-profit, we’re really in tune as to how to stretch a dollar and make that go much farther. In 2022 our impact totals were 76,000 individuals impacted by our funding.”

Each rubber duck adopted for the event goes straight to UWCWV’s impact fund. Last year a total of $42,600 was raised during the event.

Cooper said increased numbers of ducks getting adopted will in turn lead to more funds and resources getting raised to go back into the community.

“Here at the United Way we live to serve, so being able to serve more and more impactfully is absolutely where we want to go, and we want to meet people where they are and make them a better version of themselves, whatever that looks like for them, so being able to stretch those dollars and make it go that much further is exhilarating,” she said.

Cooper said this is the UWCWVs fourth season of hosting the rubber duck race, as well as the fourth year partnering with West Virginia American Water to do it.

She said duck adoptions are now available and she encourages everyone to register to help make it their biggest and best year yet.

“This past year we sold out at least 10 days before the Regatta ever started, we sold out of our 5,000 ducks, so we’re hoping that Charleston doesn’t let us down and that the community gets behind us and helps us make a difference for those around us by selling 10,000 ducks,” Cooper said.