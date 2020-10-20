Route 25 repaving project underway

NITRO, W.Va. — Crews are milling state Route 25 through Nitro this week getting ready to repave the busy highway through the heart of town.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the beginning of the project two weeks ago.

Route 25, also known as 1st Avenue, is a main route for about 15,000 vehicles a day. State Senator Glen Jeffries said it will nice to have a newly paved road with traffic expected to increase because of two nearby large construction projects including the new I-64 bridge between the Nitro and St. Albans exits and a five-lane intersection project at Cross Lanes.

“We know Route 25’s going to be heavily traveled. So we want to get a jump on it and get it repaved for all of that heavy traffic instead of waiting for the last minute,” Jeffries said.

The length of the project will be from the Nitro Moose Lodge to the Pilot Travel Center.