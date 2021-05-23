Roth eager to lead University of Charleston on the other side of pandemic with new extension

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After what he calls one of the most challenging professional years of his life with the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Martin Roth was rewarded for guiding the University of Charleston through it with a contract extension as president.

The University of Charleston Board of Trustees announced this week it extended the contract of its 26th president that will now expire at the end of June 2025. The financial side of Roth’s contract could not be disclosed due to the university being a private institution.

Roth joined the University of Charleston (UC) as president on July 1, 2018 from the Barney School of Business at the University of Hartford, where he served as dean.

Dr. Martin Roth

“The community has been incredibly warm and welcoming. We have a terrific board, outstanding faculty and dedicated staff. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to be around such outstanding students and help them prepare for what is next,” Roth told MetroNews.

In the statement on the extension, UC first cited Roth’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic as a pillar of a contract extension. UC most recently reported 145 total cases of the coronavirus at its Charleston and Beckley campuses since the beginning of 2021.

UC was one of the many institutions in West Virginia that shifted to virtual and hybrid learning since March 2020.

“Stepping in to run a university is never a simple job, but Roth has successfully steered the university through the coronavirus pandemic that forced the administration and Board of Directors to change direction rapidly, send employees and students home, and rethink the way the university conducted its classes and the business of running it,” the statement said.

Roth told MetroNews it was a tough year for everyone but thought it was handled well.

“The first priority was to keep all of our students and employees healthy and safe. Our second priority was to do everything we could to help our students achieve professional and personal goals,” he said.

University leaders have also been impressed with the rise in enrollment and student retention during his tenure. According to data given to MetroNews from UC, enrollment in 2020 was 2,967 students compared to 2,481 in 2017. Retention in 2020 equaled 67% compared to 59% in 2017.

Alumni engagement, and fundraising as well as grant awards from private foundations, individual donors, and federal sources were all rising in the past several years, officials said.

“I know I speak for the entire board when I say that we are pleased to offer President Marty Roth a contract renewal to continue to lead and manage the University of Charleston,” said Pat Graney, President of the UC Board of Trustees in a statement.

“Our Presidential Search Team worked hard to find the right candidate three years ago when Ed Welch retired. We recognized Marty as a leader who would build upon our past success, lead us in new and creative directions and move UC successfully into the next chapter. His leadership during this pandemic has been outstanding, and we couldn’t be happier that we will have Marty and Lynn in Charleston for the foreseeable future.”

New programs have been launched under Roth include in the business, healthcare, and STEM fields. The Welch Athletic Complex was completed and opened in the fall of 2019. A $1.7 million initiative to Riggleman Hall is underway to provide technology-rich classrooms and lounge areas for students, a new Admissions Welcome Center, and a Sales Center learning space for the School of Business & Leadership.

The university is also changing the former Boathouse to an outdoor recreation center. Roth anticipates that opening in August when the new term begins. He credited support from the external community to push projects across the finish line.

VIEW: Roth’s bio

Prior to his stop at Hartford, he was Chair of the Sonoco International Business Department, Executive Director of the flagship International MBA Program, and as the Chief Innovation & Assessment Officer at the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business.

The Pittsburgh native and University of Pittsburgh graduate told MetroNews he has taken his career one step at a time.

“I have had an opportunity to be in a number of administrative and leadership roles in higher education. When I had the opportunity to take on a role, I took it on with excitement and enthusiasm with a high degree of motivation for that particular role. Not because I saw it as a stepping stone for something else,” he said.

Now that he has an extension under his belt, Roth said he looks forward to continuing his goals of raising graduation outcomes and retention rates of students. He also hopes to return to a ‘normal’ semester this fall

“We’re rolling up our sleeves now and trying to figure out the best course for when we do return in the fall,” he said.