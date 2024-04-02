Roof collapses, trees blow over in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Part of the roof of a vacant building blew off during Tuesday’s severe storms in downtown Charleston.

Bricks that fell from the top of the structured covered part of Quarrier Street between Leon Sullivan Way and Dickenson Street. That was only part of the damage left behind after 70-90 mile per hour winds rolled in.

Justin Puett owns Folklore Music Exchange just a few doors down. He said he didn’t even hear the partial roof collapse because the winds were so loud and only lasted 10 seconds.

“The winds were so crazy. My doors were flying open. Next thing I know there’s this loud roaring and there’s just shoots of white and gray flying through the air and you can’t see anything but maybe a couple pieces of debris flying through,” Puett told MetroNews.

Already seeing storm damage in Charleston. Part of the roof of this vacant building blew off today. This is on Quarrier Street between Leon Sullivan Way and Dickenson Street in downtown Charleston. Bricks everywhere. Street blocked off. @WVMetroNews @580WCHS pic.twitter.com/mWtjdfUQdj — Carrie Hodousek (@CarrieHodousek) April 2, 2024

The sign of Folklore Music Exchange fell off the building. That’s when Puett noticed the roof damage to the vacant building.

“I looked down the street and this happened. Debris is everywhere,” he said. “I was trying to keep my cool as much as possible, but the only thought you have is I hope this building holds up. I hope the power stays on. I hope my wife is okay. I hope my home is okay.”

Puett said the damage could’ve been much worse in such a heavily traveled area. No one was injured or killed.

“This could’ve been terrible. This is a prime spot for people for standing, for talking and for parking, so we’re very lucky that no one was parked there and everyone sheltered like they were supposed to,” he said.

City crews arrive at the corner of Brooks Street and Kanawha Blvd to begin removing a massive tree that has been uprooted. pic.twitter.com/07WXQMjaG9 — Carrie Hodousek (@CarrieHodousek) April 2, 2024

A number of trees fell along the Kanawha Boulevard including one that was uprooted at the corner of Brooks Street. City of Charleston crews worked to cut through branches to remove the massive tree that blocked the middle of the road.

Other damage was reported in the South Hills neighborhood near George Washington High School, the fields at the Shawnee Sports Complex and a massive Tudor’s sign fell over in Dunbar.

Cell phone service and power was knocked out to thousands of residents.

This is a developing story.