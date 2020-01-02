I-64 reopens after crash

2:30 p.m. Thursday update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Authorities reopened Interstate 64 westbound in Charleston at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday after a tanker truck crash that occurred more than four hours earlier.

The driver of the tanker lost control of his rig just west of the Oakwood exit at just after 10 a.m. The crash and a small chemical leak forced the closure of all three westbound lanes.

Charleston Fire Department haz-mat team members were able to contain a small leak of the chemical butyl glycol. It took a few hours to transfer the chemical to another truck.

Kanawha County Metro 911 said the Oakwood westbound onramp would likely remain closed into the evening hours.

Not long after the wreck, Charleston police diverted all westbound traffic off the interstate at the Oakwood Road exit. It was then directed to MacCorkle Avenue and back onto I-64 at the Montrose Drive exit in South Charleston. Police also closed the Lee Street and Virginia Street onramps to reduce the volume of traffic.

The driver did suffer injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

11:10 a.m. Thursday update from Kanawha County Metro 911. “I 64 WB will be closed for several hours just west of the Oakwood exit, there is no estimated time of re-opening for I 64 west bound. All west bound traffic is diverted off at the Oakwood exit. The WB Lee and Virginia Street entrances are also closed. Avoid the area if possible.”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A tractor trailer rolled over on Interstate 64 between Charleston and South Charleston Thursday morning blocking all three lanes of westbound traffic.

Kanawha County Metro 911 said the wreck occurred at shortly after 10 a.m.

“I-64 westbound is closed just west of the Oakwood exit in Charleston, will be closed for an unknown amount of time for an accident,” the message from 911 said.