Rollover crash on I-64 kills one

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. — A single-vehicle rollover crash kills one person on Interstate-64 in Cabell County.

The Barboursville Police Department said a man died after he crashed a 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Wednesday afternoon near the Merritt Creek exit (Exit 18) of I-64 East. The crash happened around 12:15 p.m.

Police said the driver hit the end plate of a guard rail, the car rolled at least once, and the driver was thrown out of the car.

The man later died from his injuries at the St. Mary’s Medical Center. His name has not yet been released.