Rollover crash on I-64 in Charleston claims man’s life

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One person is dead following a rollover crash on I-64 near the West Virginia Lottery building in downtown Charleston.

Charleston Police said the crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes near the Washington Street overpass.

Chaten Nelson, 46, of Dunbar was pronounced at the scene. He was identified as the driver of the vehicle. One man was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

A passenger, identified as Brandon Boyd, of Rand, was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Charleston Police Department Accident Investigation Bureau is investigating the crash.