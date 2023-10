SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. Route 119 in Charleston Thursday afternoon.

According to Charleston Police, Arthur Underwood, 60, of Cross Lanes, lost control of his SUV while traveling north near Davis Creek at shortly after 2 p.m. The vehicle went into the grassy median and rolled several times ejecting Underwood.

Police said Underwood died a short time later at CAMC General.

The crash remains under investigation.