Rollover crash kills two in Cedar Grove

CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. — Two people have died following a rollover crash in the area of Cedar Grove.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Big Mountain Road and Kelleys Creek Road. It involved an older GMC pickup truck.

Investigators say the driver went off the right side of the road, went over a creek embankment, and crashed into some trees.

Four people were inside the truck, two of them, a man and a woman died, at the scene. The other two, also a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.