Rod Run and Doo Wop rolls into Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 650 classic cars will line Kanawha Boulevard from the South Side Bridge to Magic Island this weekend in the Capital City. The 2021 Rod Run and Doo Wop event is underway after being called off last year due to Covid 19.

The show typically brings close to a thousand cars to Charleston, making it one of the biggest shows on the east coast. This year, because of Covid concerns, the cars on hand are expected to be lower than usual. Organizers say the 650 are pre-registered, but more will likely show up. The cars pre-registered are from a dozen states as well as West Virginia. Typically car enthusiasts will travel to Charleston from Canada to show off their ride, but not many of those are expected from north of the border this year.

Dave Dietz is from Middletown, Ohio and makes the show every year along with some friends.

“The convenience is great. You have the motel right there, the mall behind it, and everything is here you need. The river is beautiful and they have great entertainment every night and the fireworks on Saturday night. That’s the kind of stuff you don’t mind paying to see,” he explained.

Dietz brought along his 1948 Dodge which he helped a buddy restore, then talked him into selling it to him. The Dodge makes a lot of shows across the country.

“We missed a lot last year, but we really missed this show. But we’ve been out to Colorado and took the Dodge up on Pike’s Peak earlier this year,” he said.

A little further down the street Dallas Moore from Charleston was lining up three cars he brought including a 1957 Chevrolet, a 1970 Chevelle SS, and a 1973 Trans Am. He said the Trans-Am was a found treasure.

“We found it back in a garage in north Charleston. It had about an inch of dust on it and I bought it just like it sets. I washed it, cleaned it up, and redid the interior. That’s my wife’s car. She wouldn’t take anything for it,” he laughed.

Kenneth Baldwin stood beside a bright cherry red Chevrolet pickup truck which shined even in the overcast skies.

“It’s a 1952, but it has a 305 high output Chevy Monte Carlo motor, a Nova rear-end, a Camaro sub-frame, and a Camaro rear end. I’ve been working on it for probably ten years,” he said.

Baldwin is from Kanawha County and loves to tinker in his garage, then come out and show off his work.

“This is a show I look forward to every year. People stop and talk and look at your cars. Everybody is good people. And there are people who come from other states just because West Virginia people are so friendly,” he said.

The show runs through Sunday.