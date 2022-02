MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — U.S. Route 60 was closed Friday evening in eastern Kanawha County following a rock slide.

Kanawha County Metro 911 said the slide occurred near the Mammoth Coal Tipple not far from the Montgomery Bridge.

Traffic was being rerouted at the Montgomery Bridge and the Lopez Bridge at Chelyan onto state Route 61.

Authorities said Route 60 would be closed for an undetermined amount of time.