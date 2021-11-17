Rock City Cake Company in Charleston goes up in flames

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston bakery is recovering from an overnight fire as staff prepare orders for the busy holiday season.

A fire started just before midnight Wednesday at Rock City Cake Company on Capitol Street.

Flames were contained to the second floor green room, according to the company’s Facebook page.

No one was hurt; however, the sprinkler system went off and soaked the entire place.

Charleston firefighters arrived on scene within minutes.

Morgan Morrison, co-owner of Rock City, wrote in the Facebook post, “While it’s extremely frustrating, and the last thing we wanted to deal with right before a major holiday, this could have went a lot worse in many ways, so at the end of the day we are choosing to look at the bright side of things and we are just beyond thankful everyone is safe.”

The store front will be closed for at least a week. In the meantime, Morrison said they have secured a commercial kitchen to honor existing orders and Thanksgiving pre-orders.

Rock City still plans to take part in Charleston’s Holly Jolly Brawley event scheduled for Black Friday.