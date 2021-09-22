Rock Branch Elementary a National Blue Ribbon School

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three West Virginia elementary schools are being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021.

The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday Crescent Elementary School in Beckley, Rock Branch Elementary near Poca and Criss Elementary in Parkersburg were on the exclusive list made up of 325 schools nationwide.

National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized for academic performance and closing achievement gaps among students. The three schools chosen in West Virginia were recognized for their high academic performance.

Students ‘fill buckets’ at Crescent Elementary in Beckley. (Photo/Blue Ribbon)

Crescent Elementary Principal Theresa Lewis said the honor puts a stamp of approval on years of community efforts to do their very best.

“I think our parents understand the important role they play in their children’s education and they know that when they come here we have very high expectations and those two components working together achieves the excellent that we’ve always demonstrated,” Lewis said.

Lewis said the award is even more satisfying given the challenges created by the ongoing pandemic including having to close at times and relearning how to educate virtual.

“The fact that we are among that elite with all of the trials that we’ve had and parents who have chipped in and been our partners more than ever in the past year,” Lewis said.

State School Superintendent Clayton Burch said the three schools recognized are shining bright in a challenging time.

“The West Virginia Department of Education is so very pleased with the extraordinary commitment to student health, progress and well-being these schools have exemplified to earn this national honor,” Burch said. “They have faced incredible challenges to not only teach our children, but also to care for them during interruptions to in-person learning and inconsistent school schedules. Yet, they have excelled locally and nationally to earn this most-coveted national education recognition.”

State School Board President Miller Hall said it was an understatement to say the three schools recognized have gone above and beyond.

Rock Branch Elementary Students recognized for high achievement. (Photo/Blue Ribbon)

“The fact they were able to participate in this competitive process during this time while still caring for their children is impressive,” Hall said in a news release.

Crescent, which has 340 students, has a ‘bucket filling thought of the day’ that gets it started on the right foot academically, Lewis said.

“That is a huge component of what we believe. That if every day we come in and do our personal best then we will achieve excellence,” she said.

Criss Elementary has 252 students. Its application said “we owe our success to the high standards we set in all areas from academics to parent involvement.”

At Rock Branch Elementary, student population of 205, the application said they don’t use socio-economic status as an excuse.

“We have learned over the years that rather than using this as an excuse, we utilize these circumstances to teach our students that they do have the ability and motivation to shine and rise above in all aspects of their lives! We concentrate on the quote, “Success is doing ordinary things extraordinarily well,” while completing everyday tasks with our students to improve student achievement,” the application said.

Both U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito applauded the efforts of the schools.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools recognition is an incredible honor, and I am thrilled three West Virginia schools are being recognized for their academic excellence and their tireless work to provide all students with a great education, regardless of their background,” Manchin said in a Tuesday statement. “Congratulations to Crescent Elementary, Criss Elementary and Rock Branch Elementary schools and thank you to all the teachers and faculty who have worked to create exemplary learning environments for our West Virginia students.”

“Congratulations to the students, faculty, and staff at Crescent Elementary, Criss Elementary, and Rock Branch Elementary schools on this incredible honor,” Capito said. “Ensuring West Virginia’s students have access to a quality education is so important to our state’s future, and these schools went above and beyond to create an environment for students to learn and thrive. I’m so proud of the hard work and dedication of everyone at the three Blue Ribbon schools recognized this year, and know they will continue to be exemplary models for student excellence and achievement for years to come.”

At Crescent Elementary Principal Lewis said she’s looking forward to getting a new sign that says it’s a Blue Ribbon school.

“That’s going to be exciting as well. We’ve earned it. No one can ever take it away,” she said.

Gov. Jim Justice attended elementary school at Crescent. He sent a congratulatory tweet Tuesday.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools program is in its 39th year.