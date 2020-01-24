Robinson to seek Senate seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County delegate is running for state Senate.

Delegate Andrew Robinson, D-Kanawha, has represented the 36th Delegate District since 2016. He now wants to represent the entire county.

“When there’s an opportunity you’ve got to step up and do the thing that you’ve asked other people to do,” Robinson said. “That’s what I’m doing, step up, and run in this Senate race and hopefully get West Virginia back on track.”

The seat is coming open after Senator Corey Palumbo, D-Kanawha, decided not to seek reelection. Delegate Eric Nelson, a Republican, has also filed to run for the seat.

Robinson said the race is about Kanawha County not about whether a candidate is Democrat or Republican. He said the issues are not partisan.

“We have to keep focusing on our roads, our secondary roads are very important. The coal industry is very important in our Upper Kanawha Valley. The district also goes to the City of Charleston, South Charleston, St. Albans and other areas–so we have to look at our metropolitans and hopefully we can bring people back to the cities and back to West Virginia,” Robinson said.

The deadline to file for the May 12 Primary Election is Saturday at midnight.