SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a reported bank robbery in South Charleston Wednesday.

Dispatchers said a robbery at the Chase Bank in the 500 block of D Street was reported just before the location was about to close at 5 p.m.

West Virginia State Police, South Charleston Police and Kanawha County deputies all responded.

No injuries have been reported.

No other information has been released at this time.