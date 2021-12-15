Roatsey faces more charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former Kanawha County school counselor now faces nine counts of child pornography charges after a federal grand jury handed up a superseding indictment this week.

Todd Roatsey, 42, who used to be a counselor at Pinch Elementary School, was indicted Tuesday.

Four of the nine counts allege he enticed two underaged girls “to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct.” It’s alleged he put the depictions on the internet.

Federal prosecutors allege the activity occurred in January and February of 2020.

The other five criminal counts say Roatsey knowingly received, possessed and distributed child pornography.

Roatsey was first arrested in early November. He was suspended by Kanawha County Schools. He resigned on Nov. 15.

He was previously named West Virginia’s Elementary School Counselor of the Year and visited the White House in 2016.

Roatsey remains in the South Central Regional Jail. He’s scheduled to have an initial appearance and arraignment Monday at 11 a.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Dwane Tinsley.

The superseding indictment was first reported Wednesday by the Charleston Gazette-Mail.