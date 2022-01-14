Roane General Hospital opens new oncology unit

SPENCER, W.Va. — Roane General Hospital on Thursday opened a new oncology and infusion center.

The unit provides treatment rooms and support space for cancer patients. According to Roane General Hospital, it employs a full oncology staff.

The opening was in partnership with the West Virginia University Cancer Institute and WVU Medicine Camden-Clark Medical Center.

“Certain aspects of cancer care can and should be provided close to patients’ homes, and medical oncology and chemotherapy infusion services are among them,” said Dr. Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, the director of the WVU Cancer Institute.

“A cancer diagnosis is already an incredible burden for patients to bear, so finding and receiving cancer care should not add to that stress. We are honored that patients from Roane and surrounding counties have entrusted us with their care, and we’re thrilled to bring these services to them.”

Albert Wright, WVU Health System’s president and CEO, said increasing access to care is a primary objective of the hospital system.

“Roane General Hospital is a spectacular hospital. It’s a critical hospital as well in a part of the state that they take a great job taking care of folks,” he added.

Health care officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility on Thursday.