Roane County man enters guilty plea related to pipe bomb

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Roane County man admitted Wednesday to possessing a finished pipe bomb and uncompleted devices at his residence.

Joseph David Bailey, 51, pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered destructive device.

According to authorities, officers found a completed pipe bomb and five unfinished explosives during a December 2020 search at Bailey’s Spencer home. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives noted Bailey did not register the completed device with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Bailey faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing date has been scheduled for Nov. 16.