Roadside trees cause for concern following Loudendale incident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has sent a letter to the Department of Transportation over ‘unsafe trees’ in Loudendale.

This comes following an incident where a tree fell onto a pregnant woman’s car, injuring her. It happened along Cane Fork Road.

The commission has already alerted the DOT for instances related to unsafe trees in Loudendale before. They sent them a letter in September last year.

In a statement put out Wednesday, the commission said, “These trees remain an issue that needs to be addressed, and we urge the WVDOT to take a look and remove

any trees that could be a safety hazard for drivers in the area.”