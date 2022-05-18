Riverside, South Charleston celebration Class of 2022 with graduation events

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools’ graduation week continued on Tuesday as Riverside and South Charleston high schools held their commencement ceremonies at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Jane Kennedy, the principal at Riverside High School, led her Warriors across the stage Tuesday afternoon in front of hundreds of family members and friends.

Kailey Huffman, an academic leader of the Class of 2022, told the crowd it has been a long journey for students and staff, but their time at Riverside High School is something they will never forget.

“After we leave this building, a Warrior will not just be an adjective we add to the list, but a piece of us we carry until the end of our days. We take these friendships, these memories and these experiences that Riverside has brought us and we never forget them,” Huffman said.

Academic standout Charles Melvin — donning his purple cap and gown — said graduates have a lot of people to thank for getting the opportunity to graduate.

“To the countless friends and family that are here or watching at home, we commend you for your efforts and sacrifices that now allow us to prepare for and move on to the next stages in our lives,” he said.

During the South Charleston High School graduation ceremony, Principal Kim Williams said the Class of 2022 developed resilience and perseverance during the coronavirus pandemic, as students completed lessons online and attended in-person lessons in masks during the last three academic years.

“My words of advice to you: choose what you want to do in your future wisely,” she added. “By that, I mean decide what will make you happy every day and productive in society. Be passionate about your next chapter in life. Please set your goals high and do not waver from them.”

Senior Class President Tori Wells reminded her classmates that no matter their plans after graduation, they need to stand together through future challenges.

“The Class of 2022 will always have each other backs,” she said. “If you ever need anything, contact any single one of us and we will be there for you.”

George Washington and Nitro high schools’ events will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at 7 p.m. respectively. The Capital High School graduation ceremony will be Thursday at 2 p.m., followed by Herbert Hoover High School’s ceremony at 7 p.m. All graduation events will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

All of Kanawha County Schools’ graduation ceremonies will be streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC680zFWVGah7rJNcXe3xnwQ.