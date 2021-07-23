Riverside Library to close this Sunday for renovations

BELLE, W.Va. — The Riverside Public Library will close this Sunday due to construction as Riverside High School undergoes renovations this summer.

“We’re going to have a roof replacement as well as some other interior renovations, mainly the ventilation system and some light replacements,” said Anthony DeMinico, regional branch manager for the Kanawha County Public Library.

The original roof, built in 1999, has caused some leaks. The broken AC system has also caused problems over the years.

“Some days it gets hotter in here than it is outside. It makes it not so appealing for the public to come in,” DeMinico said. “That being fixed would be a drastic improvement that we’re hoping to see.”

The branch’s last day of operation will be Saturday. The library is expected to reopen in October.

All items checked out from Riverside Public Library that would be due during the closure will have an extended due date of Oct. 4th. Patrons can also return books to the Glasgow and Marmet locations. Hours have been extended at each of those library branches.

DeMinico said their Mobile Library service will not be impacted.

“Any item that you have from any Kanawha County library can be returned to another location,” he said.