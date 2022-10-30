Riverside HS students hear about manufacturing with career panel from Belle Chemical Company

BELLE, W.Va. — More than 200 Riverside High school students were able to learn more about a nearby manufacturing plant while meeting past graduates who work there in the past week.

To conclude the manufacturing month, Belle Chemical Company hosted a manufacturing career panel to discuss careers in manufacturing with Riverside High School (RHS) students on Thursday.

David Wojciechowicz, an Operations Maintenance Coordinator at Belle and RHS Graduate Class of 2005 was a panel member and said he was hoping to reach somebody who was just like him at that age.

“Somebody their junior or senior year that didn’t necessarily have a plan for their life. It was nice for someone to come along and say not to worry so much, everything will work our and there is a future for you,” he said.

The panel presented to the first-period science classes, ranging from ninth to 12th grade, and consisted of five Belle Chemical employees representing career backgrounds in maintenance, chemical operating, engineering and chemistry.

Each panelist described their position at the manufacturing plant, their career pathway, the skills needed to work in manufacturing, and advice to someone looking to pursue a career in manufacturing.

The Belle employees who participated, including Wojciechowicz, were:

Heather Henson, Senior Chemist

Todd Morgan, Senior Reliability Engineer

Angel Saunders, Process Engineer

Colby Schoolcraft, Chemical Operator

“Manufacturing itself is a field that can accommodate everybody. It has a diverse array of options and a need for all types of skillsets across the manufacturing fields,” Wojciechowicz said.

Many who work at Belle are RHS alum including Schoolcraft. RHS Principal Jane Kennedy said it’s important for current students to see former students succeed.

“I believe it’s extremely important that the students see what students who have walked these halls are accomplishing now. They see negative connotations a lot of times and we need to change and let them see there is a place for them to be successful,” Kennedy said.

Belle Chemical Company’s 2023 scholarship program will open in January 2023. Eligible high school seniors wanting to pursue STEM-related degrees at an in-state school or current associate or college students in a STEM-related degree can apply. Check https://bellechemco.com/scholarship-program for details on how to apply.