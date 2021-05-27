Riverside High School holds graduation ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Riverside High School recognized its senior class on Wednesday with a graduation ceremony at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Kanawha County Schools has held multiple graduation events this week at the Charleston facility to honor the class of 2021.

“This school year has been described with many adjectives,” Principal Jane Kennedy said. “Unprecedented, unsettling, challenging and uncertain, just to name a few.”

Kennedy said while the year has been unusual than most because of the coronavirus pandemic, students responded well to the changes.

“You have persevered,” she said. “The pandemic was a teacher of many lessons.”

South Charleston High School will hold its graduation ceremony Thursday at 7 p.m. The event will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.