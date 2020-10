BELLE, W.Va. — Riverside High School will be closed Thursday because of a possible coronavirus case.

Kanawha County Schools is holding lessons through a blended model this week; students with last names starting with letters “M” through “Z” are scheduled to have face-to-face instruction Thursday and Friday.

Impacted Riverside High School students will instead have virtual classes.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will conduct contact tracing. The school will also be cleaned.