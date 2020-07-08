Ripley man sentenced to 20 years in prison for death of wife

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Ripley man accused of killing his wife in Kanawha County and burying her body in Jackson County last year was sentenced 20 years in prison as part of a binding plea agreement.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Duke Bloom handed down the sentence on Wednesday via Skype to James Kiser, 41, after Kiser pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of Crystal Dawn Kiser.

James Kiser

Kiser said during the sentencing that he was helping remodel his wife’s grandmother’s house on Lessie Lane near Sissonville when the two got into an altercation. Kiser said they got into a heated argument and he “killed her intentionally.”

On September 5 of last year, Kiser admitted to killing his wife nearly a month after she was reported missing on August 11. Detectives on the case said the body of Crystal Dawn Kiser was then taken to a remote location in Kentuck and buried.

“I just want to say I am sorry to the Boggess family,” Kiser said on Wednesday.