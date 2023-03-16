Ripley H.S. boys’ basketball team makes first state tournament appearance in over 25 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Ripley High School boys’ basketball team made its first state tournament appearance since 1997 against Elkins High School on Thursday.

Vikings’ mascot Trey Greer said they rallied a large crowd to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center to cheer on the team.

“It means a lot to us, our players have worked really hard, and it means the world for the whole school to come out and support,” Greer said. “We have a ton of kids here today, over 300, so it’s a big deal for us.”

“Our girls made it here last week, and that was big for us. We were really proud of them, and we’re really proud of our boys to be here too,” Greer added.

Ripley student Gatlin Donohew said he was proud to represent his school.

“I’ve been yelling nonstop, I’m hype, and I just want my friends to win,” Donohew said. “It’s just an awesome feeling; everyone is proud to be Ripley again.

Cheerleader Baylee Keeler said it’s a special feeling for Ripley to make it this far to the tournament.

“I think Ripley has a really amazing community; there’s a lot of people here from Ripley. As a community, we can all come together and support one another,” Keeler said.

Elkins also made its first state tournament appearance in 23 years.

The No. 6 seeded Elkins Tigers defeated No. 3 seeded Ripley Vikings 60-49.

