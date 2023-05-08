Ringo Starr coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ringo Starr is coming to Charleston for a concert.

Starr, an internationally known performer from his time with the Beatles, will bring his All Starr Band to the Charleston Coliseum for a concert set for Oct. 9.

The concert will mark the first time Starr has played in West Virginia.

Ringo Starr Announces Fall Tour for His All Starr Band, Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and plays West Virginia for the very first time here in Charleston on Oct. 09

Starr’s All Starr Band includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

We’ll have a ticket giveaway Tuesday on MetroNews Hotline on 580 WCHS .