Ringo Starr coming to Charleston

Posted by on in
Share on Google

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ringo Starr is coming to Charleston for a concert.

Starr, an internationally known performer from his time with the Beatles, will bring his All Starr Band to the Charleston Coliseum for a concert set for Oct. 9.

The concert will mark the first time Starr has played in West Virginia.

Starr’s All Starr Band includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

We’ll have a ticket giveaway Tuesday on MetroNews Hotline on 580 WCHS .

Share on Google