Ringo rocks out Charleston Coliseum

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It was a long time coming for many Charleston residents who wanted to hear the great Ringo Starr and the many great tunes of their time that are still big hits to this day.

The 83-year-old musician, best known for his time with the Beatles, brought his All-Starr Band with him to the capital city Monday night. The group is currently on a Fall 2023 tour with at least three more stops after Charleston planned for the rest of October. Starr and his band also toured much of the west coast earlier this year in the spring before embarking on cities in the midwest and east coast for the past month.

Monday night was also the first time that Starr had ever performed in West Virginia, let alone in Charleston.

Starr’s All Starr Band includes Gregg Bissonette, Warren Ham, Colin Hay, Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter.

Thousands flooded the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center for the show. Many fans were waiting outside the convention center doors an hour and a half till showtime, waiting to get in with much anticipation.

For one fan, he said they knew it wouldn’t be a “mad rush” to get in, but he and his wife still wanted to be get there in plenty of time to prepare themselves for the fun.

“We didn’t want to wait around too much longer. We’ve been waiting for this day for quite some,” the man said jokingly.

Another fan, who was rocking a black Beatles t-shirt in their recognizable font, said he bought tickets as soon as they went on sale back in May, so he had also been waiting a while for the night to come.

“I still listen to all the Beatles records I own,” he said. “I’ve had them for a while and so I thought I couldn’t miss out on seeing Ringo in person.”

A majority of the fans, as can be expected, that attended the show were much older, but there were also some signs of the younger generations that were who seem to also appreciate some of the older classic hits.

Fans who filled up the seats of the Charleston Coliseum got to hear a lot of favorites from Ringo and his All-Starr Band including “Down Under,” “Octopus’s Garden,” “Yellow Submarine,” and “With A Little Help From My Friends.”