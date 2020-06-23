Ride to jail not regular in Boone County case

OTTAWA, W.Va. — Two Boone County deputies are recovering along with a suspect after a wild ride to jail Monday evening.

Deputies went to a home in the Ottawa community of Boone County to arrest James McCleese, 46, at his home. He was wanted for kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to Boone County Chief Deputy Chad Barker, the door to the home was barricaded and McCleese claimed to have a female hostage inside.

Deputies called for backup from the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team and after several hours, the standoff ended peacefully.

“After they were able to get him out of the home they were able to determine he did not have a hostage in there,” Barker explained. “It actually ended pretty well, as well as it could have anyway.”

But the end of the standoff was really the start of the story. While en-route to the Southwestern Regional Jail, McCleese was able to slip his handcuffs from back to front and climb over the seat. Authorities said he attacked the deputy who was driving him to the lockup. Barker said the struggle intensified when McCleese went for the deputy’s sidearm.

“There was a struggle and the deputy was trying to do multiple things. He’s trying to control the vehicle so he doesn’t wreck, trying to retain the weapon, trying to defend himself, trying to turn on the lights, and trying to call for help. It was a life and death struggle,” Barker said.

The deputy finally got he cruiser stopped in the Turtle Creek area of U.S. Route 119. The fight spilled out of the cruiser and onto the highway. During the altercation, the deputy pulled a knife which he used as a backup weapon and stabbed McCleese repeatedly while managing to keep his gun in its holster and out of the suspect’s hands..

McCleese fled the scene.

“He was able to get away and go to a nearby home where he came into contact with residents there and was in a struggle with them when backup arrived,” Barker said.

The deputy involved in the altercation, whose name has not been released, received several stitches and both he and the deputy who arrived to back him up were treated for exposure to bodily fluids. They are expected to fully recover.

McCleese is hospitalized in serious condition and will face additional charges when he’s released.